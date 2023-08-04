ML & R Wealth Management LLC Purchases 108,386 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,386 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 19.4% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $72,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,590,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 123,712 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $35.64. 178,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

