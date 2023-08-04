ML & R Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,958 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.6% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,327 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 324,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 55,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFAE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,807. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.