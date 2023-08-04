ML & R Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.70. The stock had a trading volume of 709,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

About Air Products and Chemicals



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

