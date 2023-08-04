Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 87,327 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 324,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 55,881 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.09. 243,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,143. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

