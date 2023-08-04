Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $19.24 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,979 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $19,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,429,000 after buying an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. 117,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.