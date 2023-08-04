Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $29.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $29,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $74.36. 727,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $79.49.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

