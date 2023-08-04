Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $724,787,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.45. 339,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.