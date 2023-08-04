Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,012. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

