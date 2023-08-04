Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,178 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 1.16% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,853. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

