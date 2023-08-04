Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $149,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.09. 1,272,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.