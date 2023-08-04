Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $35,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,812,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.30. 267,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,177. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.85. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.