Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,664,850.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,109,826.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $1,888,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.19. 4,032,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,600. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $107.60 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 229.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.