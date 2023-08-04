Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 666.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $458,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.09. 965,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.50. The company has a market cap of $447.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

