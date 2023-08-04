Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 168,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,658,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

RYF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $62.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

