Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.96. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

