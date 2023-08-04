Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 407.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

