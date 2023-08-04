Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. 560,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

