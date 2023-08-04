Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,292,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,116,000 after acquiring an additional 124,957 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,954. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

