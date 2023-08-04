Monero Price Reaches $159.18 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and approximately $99.14 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $159.18 or 0.00547439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,076.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00283139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00777276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00061371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00124705 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,314,182 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.