Morgan Stanley Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $170.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.53. 1,318,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.53.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

