Morgan Stanley Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $219.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $219.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.76. The stock had a trading volume of 804,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $238.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 67.80% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 99,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $1,677,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

