Morgan Stanley Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $111.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,535. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

