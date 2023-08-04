Morgan Stanley Increases Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $23.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

ATEC stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 1,932,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,976,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at $21,976,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,767,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,900,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,433,196 over the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 616,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphatec by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

