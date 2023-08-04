Morgan Stanley Lowers Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $83.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shutterstock stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. 695,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $285,467.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,093,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,569,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,779 shares of company stock worth $9,016,658. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

