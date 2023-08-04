Morgan Stanley Raises Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $43.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FLS. Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. 987,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,143. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flowserve by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.