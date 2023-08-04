Morgan Stanley Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $70.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Up 5.8 %

SHAK stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. 1,573,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,817. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shake Shack by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Shake Shack by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.