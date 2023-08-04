Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

Shares of KRTX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.19. The company had a trading volume of 161,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,764. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.88. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $131.64 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $193,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,476. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

