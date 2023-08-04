Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

USB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. 11,448,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,763,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

