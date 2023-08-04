Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock remained flat at $28.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,882,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,042. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

