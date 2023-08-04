Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock remained flat at $28.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,882,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,042. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

