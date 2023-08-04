Morgan Stanley Trims Block (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $69.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

NYSE SQ traded down $9.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.94. 16,129,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,641,989. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of -107.55 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,545,857. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 10.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Block by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Block by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 320,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

