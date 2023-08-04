Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £1,881 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 285 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,414.94).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 320 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,881.60 ($2,415.71).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 260 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £1,877.20 ($2,410.07).

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 652 ($8.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 636.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 665.12. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 406.64 ($5.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,042.96 ($13.39). The company has a market cap of £372.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,834.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

