Mosaic (MOS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2023 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $48.00.

7/26/2023 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Mosaic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Mosaic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2023 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $36.00.

6/8/2023 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $50.00.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43.

Get The Mosaic Company alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.