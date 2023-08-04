Mosaic (MOS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/2/2023 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2023 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $48.00.
- 7/26/2023 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/25/2023 – Mosaic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2023 – Mosaic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/30/2023 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $36.00.
- 6/8/2023 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $50.00.
Mosaic Stock Performance
MOS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Further Reading
