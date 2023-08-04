Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 10.6 %

NYSE:MWA traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $14.19. 5,012,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.