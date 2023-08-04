Mukul Kumar Sells 4,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Mukul Kumar sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $95,900.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Mukul Kumar sold 3,436 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $62,191.60.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $5,863,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $2,030,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

