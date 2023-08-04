Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $25.10 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 6.7% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.30. 11,508,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,350,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

