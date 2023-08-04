Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Raises Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. iQIYI comprises approximately 2.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,684,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,363,987. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

