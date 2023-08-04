Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 382,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Nasdaq by 47.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $837,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $115,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 569,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 84.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,157,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,718,000 after acquiring an additional 529,498 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

