Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. Natera updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Natera Trading Up 17.6 %

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $7.62 on Friday, reaching $51.02. 2,889,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,832. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. Natera has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Natera

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,746 shares in the company, valued at $22,319,868.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,915 shares of company stock worth $1,530,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Natera by 58.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 65,885 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Natera by 34.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 444.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after buying an additional 577,214 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Natera by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

