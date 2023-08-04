National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.83. 6,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 12,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

National Bank of Greece Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

