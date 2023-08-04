National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

National CineMedia Stock Up 828.2 %

Shares of NCMI traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 244,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,532. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 481,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

