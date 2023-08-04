National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $431.84

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $431.84 and last traded at $431.00, with a volume of 4932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $429.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.64.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.61 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile



National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

