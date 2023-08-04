Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend by an average of 78.8% annually over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NYSE:NGVC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,029. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $296.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $283.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 248,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.