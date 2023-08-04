Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.75

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.75 and last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 18601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 5.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $846.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 61.73% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

