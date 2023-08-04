NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Lowered to GBX 340 at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.49) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.11) to GBX 260 ($3.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 350 ($4.49) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.62) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 330 ($4.24).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 236.80 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.41. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 210.90 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 313.10 ($4.02). The company has a market cap of £21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($176,458.85). In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.52), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,127,740.69). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($176,458.85). Insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

