Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $16,602.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00197132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025936 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00030105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

