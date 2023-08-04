nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $63,547.36 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,074 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $63,547.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $133,910.40.

NCNO traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $29.66. 292,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,604. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 290,237 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

