NCR (NYSE:NCR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NCR Stock Performance

NYSE NCR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $28.47. 1,376,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,467. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

NCR Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in NCR by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,523,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,400,000 after acquiring an additional 179,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $346,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.