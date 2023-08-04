NCR (NYSE:NCR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
NCR Stock Performance
NYSE NCR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $28.47. 1,376,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,467. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NCR
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.