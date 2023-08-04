Needham & Company LLC Trims Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price to $18.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. 1,927,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.86. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

