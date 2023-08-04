Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Neptune Digital Assets in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Neptune Digital Assets’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 5.1 %

CVE NDA traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 97,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,503. Neptune Digital Assets has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 45.94 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$34.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.41.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.