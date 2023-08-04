NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered NerdWallet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NerdWallet stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 534,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,004. The company has a market capitalization of $754.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.98 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.22 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NerdWallet by 43.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 924,147 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth approximately $10,866,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,594,000 after buying an additional 501,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

